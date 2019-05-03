Armenia PM: Armenia can serve as bridge for UAE businessmen towards EAEU

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation led by State Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Co-Chair of the Armenia-Emirates Joint Intergovernmental Commission Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, reports the news service of the Staff of the Republic of Armenia.
Greeting the guests, the Prime Minister attached importance to the conduct of the first session of the Armenia-Emirates Joint Intergovernmental Commission held in Yerevan yesterday and said the Commission and stated that Armenia attaches importance to the cooperation with the UAE.
The UAE State Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Pashinyan for the cordial reception and expressed satisfaction with the visit to Armenia, the results of the discussions held during the session and the reached agreements. According to Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, the UAE is interested in the enhancement of cooperation with Armenia and the implementation of joint programs in different sectors.
Prime Minister Pashinyan stated that the Armenian government is implementing large-scale reforms for improvement of the business climate and the creation of equal conditions. From the perspective of further development of Armenia-Emirates economic ties, Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia can serve as a bridge for businessmen of the UAE towards the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union and third countries. In the context of deepening of cooperation in the IT sector, the Prime Minister voiced hope that companies of the UAE will actively participate in the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan.
The parties also touched upon the actions for the establishment of direct air communication and attached importance to business forums and reciprocal visits of high-ranking officials.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the government of the UAE for its balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.