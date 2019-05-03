Putin, Trump have phone conversation

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had a nearly one-hour phone conversation, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told journalists, reports TASS.
According to Sanders, the parties discussed the results of the Robert Mueller Report, the situation in Venezuela and North Korea, as well as the possibility of extending the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty and the conclusion of a new similar treaty of the Russian Federation, the US and North Korea.
Kremlin confirmed the phone conversation. “The phone conversation between Trump and Putin lasted for nearly an hour-and-a-half,” Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.