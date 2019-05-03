Former Armenian State Oversight Service head: Testifiers were probably pressured

I usually stomp different people’s feet in general. I’ve done it for many years, and many people would be affected by my actions even before my powers were suspended. This is what Davit Sanasaryan, head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia—but whose powers are temporarily suspended, told Azatutyun Radio today. According to him, the State has definitely benefited from his activities, and many might not like this.
When asked if he has any information about who testified against him, Sanasaryan said he does and that the testimonies are inaccurate. When asked if the people had testified voluntarily, Sanasaryan said he doesn’t know.
One of the journalists asked if the testifiers were under pressure, Sanasaryan said he supposes because he doesn’t think those people would do such things.
When asked if it can be deduced that the goal of the National Security Service is to declare that he is an accused-on-trial, the head of the State Oversight Service said the following: “I wouldn’t say the National Security Service, but the Investigative Department because they are different.”
In response to the question on what will happen if his guilt is not proved, Sanasaryan said he doesn’t know and he himself has to decide whether he will hold the position of head of State Oversight Service again or not.