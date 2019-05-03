News
Saturday
May 04
Trump says talk with Putin was productive
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump declared that his conversation with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin on Friday was productive, reports TASS.

“Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russian. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump tweeted.

“We discussed trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, Nuclear Arms Control and even the “Russian Hoax”. Very productive talk!”

Earlier, the Kremlin had confirmed the Trump-Putin phone conversation. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said the conversation lasted nearly an hour-and-a-half and stated that it was the initiative of the US.
