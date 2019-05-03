Armenia Ombudsman meets with future journalists on World Press Freedom Day

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan paid a visit to the Faculty of Journalism at Yerevan State University and congratulated the future journalists and professors, reports the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the Ombudsman.

Arman Tatoyan presented the Ombudsman’s functions, scope of powers and the principles and directions for activities and touched upon the importance of journalists’ activities for the functioning of democracy and the promotion of dissent in society.

“The fundamental changes that took place in Armenia showed the important role that the press and journalists play in the implementation of those changes. With your effort, you help ensure transparency and public accountability of public administration bodies and officials,” the Ombudsman stated.

During the meeting held as part of the USAID-funded Promotion of Human Rights Protection for Everyone in Armenia Program, the students asked the Ombudsman their questions regarding protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, women’s rights, freedom of speech, dissemination of hate speech on social media websites, the protection of the rights of persons at penitentiary institutions and several other issues.