Multi Group Concern president: Any decision will favor our company

A while ago, the task force for the cement price set up by the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly ended its first session devoted to the proposal for amendments to be made to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On state duty”.
Sedrak Arustamyan, President of Multi Group Concern (manager of Ararat Cement Factory belonging to leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan), told journalists that the Committee still hasn’t made a decision.
“Any decision will favor our company. The employees’ destinies depend on the Committee’s decision,” Arustamyan said, adding that he has submitted his objections during the session and has the same position as leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan.
Hayk Grigoryan, who is a member of the Committee representing the My Step faction, told journalists that only simple figures were discussed during the first session.