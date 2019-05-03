News
Newsfeed
News
Armenian political scientist on press freedom in Armenia
Armenian political scientist on press freedom in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The press was partially free even before the revolution and it’s still partially free. This is what political scientist Aghasi Yenokyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today, talking about press freedom in Armenia. According to him, before the revolution in Armenia, the main focus was on TV stations, and after the revolution, websites became trendy.

“Currently, there are TV stations that aren’t under the government’s control. Now there are new problems, fake or real users insult people and exert pressure on the press,” the political scientist said, adding that the political opposition is trying to convey its messages through the press, while government officials are trying to repress and target the press.

“Social media websites are trying to play the role of the press. Freedom of press is when the press is not dependent on any political party, doesn’t except financial support and doesn’t give in to any pressure. Armenia has a long way to go before it reaches this level,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
