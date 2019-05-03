Armenia PM, wife participating in Yerevan Wine Days festival

We thought we were late and the wine festival would be over, but it turns out that it has just begun, and the atmosphere here is indescribable. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is participating in the Yerevan Wine Days festival with his wife, Anna Hakobyan, said live on Facebook.
He stated that the festival is becoming one of the major brands of Armenia. “The atmosphere is indescribable, and there are many foreign guests, tourists and young people at this festival. To make a long story short, this festival is becoming one of the major brands of Armenia, and those abroad who are hearing this and haven’t been here, make sure to come and be a part of this in early May next year. The atmosphere is truly indescribable. We attended the festival last year as well. Last year, it started from the Tumanyan-Saryan intersection, and this year, it starts from the Baghramian-Moscovian intersection,” Pashinyan said.