His Holiness Karekin II to officiate Armenian church anniversary events in Heraklion

On the evening of May 3, His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians paid a pontifical visit to Crete to officiate the events dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the Armenian Church of Saint Hovhannu Karapet in Heraklion, reports the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
The Catholicos is accompanied by General Secretary of the Bible Society of Armenia, Archbishop Yeznik Petrosyan; leader of the Armenian Diocese of Russia and New Nakhichevan, Archbishop Yezras Nersisyan; Head of Divan of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Bishop Arshak Khachatryan; crosier of the Supreme Patriarch, Abbot Anania Tsaturyan and Director of the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Priest Vahram Melikyan.