Newspaper: 70-100 thousand Armenians working in Turkey may face deportation
Newspaper: 70-100 thousand Armenians working in Turkey may face deportation
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Some reports suggest that the Armenian citizens may face massive deportation from Turkey in the near future, Past newspaper writes on Saturday.

Many Armenian migrants are working in Turkey, and some of them do not leave for seasonal work, but stay there for years.

Turkey has repeatedly voiced this problem, and now one of the main reasons for this policy is sending the Armenian humanitarian mission to Syria in June 2018.

The issue was a subject of discussions in Armenia as well, as it was mentioned that the humanitarian mission was sent “secretly” and without any debates in the parliament, the newspaper writes.

If the reports are confirmed, Armenia may face another big problem, as, according to different estimates, 70-100 thousands Armenian nationals who are working in Turkey and sending money to their families, will have to come back.
Հայերեն
