Newspaper: Present and former Armenia presidents meet

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and RPA leader, ex-president Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting, Zhoghovurd newspaper writes on Saturday.
According to newspaper's sources, Serzh Sargsyan said he was offended since it was he who brought Armen Sarkissian to his position, and the present president supports the workstyle of new authorities.
Armen Sarkissian in turn recalled that it was during Sargsyan's rule that the role of the president was reduced.
Zhoghovurd newspaper could not reach Armen Sarkissian's assistant for comments.