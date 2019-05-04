PM: Over 90% of investors still want to coordinate their actions with government

ARTASHAT. -- More than 90 percent of investors want to coordinate their actions with the head of the government and the leadership, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an investment forum in Artashat.
Pashinyan emphasized that in the past the citizen of Armenia could not do anything or could take limited actions if there was a permission, or having patronage. Representatives of the previous elite were the ones who could act, he added.
“They in fact were half-gods in Armenia. Their actions were not restricted,” Pashinyan explained.
However, after the revolution the citizen of Armenia can do everything in terms of creative legal changes that respect the freedom of other people, Pashinyan explained.
The practices of the past hamper investments, as people still think they need to coordinate their actions, get approval for their ideas to make investments.
“Of course, we are ready, because our work is to encourage people, to listen to them, but there is not enough time,” Nikol Pashinyan said.