Pashinyan: Government's main task is to ensure that people's dreams can come true

YEREVAN. – The main task of the government is to ensure that making investments does not require government assistance, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during an investment forum in Artashat.
“The key mission of the government is to ensure that in everyday life people need little assistance of the government, less contacts with state bodies, and obtaining their permission. The government’s number one task is not to manage people, but not to interfere with their activities,” Pashinyan noted.
He cited the Yerevan Wine Festival as an example, adding that the scale of the festival has tripled in three years.
“What did the government do for this?” Provided a symbolic presence only, [government] let people fulfill their dreams. Our main message to the citizens of Armenia is “you are strong and you can”. You can develop and realize your creative talent, and government must not hinder but encourage,” the Prime Minister added.