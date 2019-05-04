News
Armenia PM to hold a big press conference on May 8
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a big press conference on May 8, he said during an investment forum in Artashat on Saturday.

The press conference will mark a year since his election as a prime minister. Pashinyan promised to present the transformations that happened in Armenia over a year.

“It is important to state that much has changed. The key thing that changed is that Armenia will no longer be a country of the lost faith, will no longer be the one it used to be,” Pashinyan said.

 
