Armenia PM to hold a big press conference on May 8

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a big press conference on May 8, he said during an investment forum in Artashat on Saturday.
The press conference will mark a year since his election as a prime minister. Pashinyan promised to present the transformations that happened in Armenia over a year.
“It is important to state that much has changed. The key thing that changed is that Armenia will no longer be a country of the lost faith, will no longer be the one it used to be,” Pashinyan said.