Pashinyan visits Ararat Group factory (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Ararat Group factory in Ararat province.
The factory, which is producing bottled water, mineral water and beverages, is exporting 80 percent of its productions to the United States, China and Russia.
At least $40 million has been invested in the factory since 2007. By 2020, as part of the investment program, it is planned to start the production of beer. In parallel with the increase in production, the number of jobs will increase from 100 to 300-350.
The Prime Minister noted that the government is ready to contribute to the implementation of programs.