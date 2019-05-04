News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 04
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Artsakh: Azerbaijan is working out new scenarios
Artsakh: Azerbaijan is working out new scenarios
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Certain intensified actions and a desire to keep the contact line in tension on the part of Azerbaijan has been noticeable these days, advisor to the President of Artsakh Tigran Abrahamyan said in an interview with Artsakhpress, commenting on the shelling of transport and damaging the bread truck in the direction of Aka.

“This behavior of official Baku stems from the logic of the developments over Artsakh. Up to  now Azerbaijan has been engaged in imitation, trying to show that it is ready to resume negotiations. In fact, their steps suggest the opposite. The postponement of the resumption of negotiations creates a basis for Azerbaijani provocations,” he added.

Speaking of the construction and engineering works carried out by the Azerbaijani side, the presidential adviser noted that it is a question of military multifunctional facilities, which will be primarily used to exert pressure on the Armenian side.

 “It is obvious that under the guise of ‘messages of peace’ Azerbaijan is trying to transform the line of contact, to prepare provocations. Such behavior of Azerbaijan suggests that it is developing new scenarios to escalate the situation at the forefront. The preventive actions of the Defense Army are aimed at stopping Azerbaijan, which once could lead to a new round of tension,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: What is arms trade for Israel is a weapon of death for our people
Armenia is a very security conscious nation…
 Armenia MP: We create climate that Azerbaijan’s actions are condemned
The international community will give its assessment…
 Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE diplomat discuss situation at Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Davit Tonoyan received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk…
 US official: Date of meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs has not been set yet
The U.S. official reiterated Washington’s interest in peaceful settlement...
 Artsakh Defense Ministry addresses OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Azerbaijani side is taregting vehicles providing logistic support to the personnel who are on combat duty...
 Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded by Azerbaijan underwent successful surgery
The contract serviceman was taken to a military hospital…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos