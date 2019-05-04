Artsakh: Azerbaijan is working out new scenarios

STEPANAKERT. – Certain intensified actions and a desire to keep the contact line in tension on the part of Azerbaijan has been noticeable these days, advisor to the President of Artsakh Tigran Abrahamyan said in an interview with Artsakhpress, commenting on the shelling of transport and damaging the bread truck in the direction of Aka.

“This behavior of official Baku stems from the logic of the developments over Artsakh. Up to now Azerbaijan has been engaged in imitation, trying to show that it is ready to resume negotiations. In fact, their steps suggest the opposite. The postponement of the resumption of negotiations creates a basis for Azerbaijani provocations,” he added.

Speaking of the construction and engineering works carried out by the Azerbaijani side, the presidential adviser noted that it is a question of military multifunctional facilities, which will be primarily used to exert pressure on the Armenian side.

“It is obvious that under the guise of ‘messages of peace’ Azerbaijan is trying to transform the line of contact, to prepare provocations. Such behavior of Azerbaijan suggests that it is developing new scenarios to escalate the situation at the forefront. The preventive actions of the Defense Army are aimed at stopping Azerbaijan, which once could lead to a new round of tension,” he added.