Trump: There is tremendous potential for great relationship with Russia

President of the United States Donald Trump said there is a tremendous potential for great relationship with Russia after his phone conversation with Vladimir Putin.
“Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia. Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on “Russia Collusion.” The World can be a better and safer place. Nice!” he tweeted.
White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said the sides discussed the results of Mueller probe, situation in Venezuela, North Korea as well as possibility of extending START treaty and new agreement between Russia, U.S. and China.