STEPANAKERT. – The soldier of the Karabakh Defense Army who was wounded by a shot from the Azerbaijani side on Saturday is in the hospital of Stepanakert,

Aghanik Zoroglyan, 21, was injured in his head, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned. He has underwent a surgery, but doctors say he is critical.

The incident occurred at 4p.m. Saturday in the northeastern direction.