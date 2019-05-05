One of ISIS leaders is killed in Afghanistan

A top militant leader who was in charge of ISIS activities in northern Afghanistan and Central Asia was killed in an operation of the Afghan Special Forces in northern Baghlan province, The Khaama Press News Agency reported.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said the top militant leader, identified as Mufti Uzbek, was killed in an operation in Dahana-e-Ghori.
The statement further added that he was in charge of ISIS activities in northern parts of Afghanistan and was mainly involved in planning and organizing terrorist attacks.
According to MoI, Mufti Uzbek was also in charge of equipping and financing the terror group in Central Asia.