Earthquake hits Karabakh

YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Saturday recorded a magnitude-1.9 earthquake in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), at 6:17pm local time.
The seismic activity occurred 17 km southeast of Karvachar town, and its hypocenter was 10 km beneath the surface, the MES news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The tremor measured magnitude 2-3 at the epicenter.
The quake was felt in Dadivank, Charektar and Nor Erkej villages, with magnitude 2.