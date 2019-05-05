News
Sunday
May 05
Unidentified person’s burned body found in Armenia’s Armavir
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

New details have been received from the tragic road accident that occurred Sunday, in Armavir Province of Armenia.

At 12am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a vehicle loaded with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders was on fire in Armavir Province, the Ministry of Emergency Situations news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Three fire and rescue squads as well as a provincial operative rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a truck loaded with CNG cylinders and a car had collided on the Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin)-Armavir motorway.

As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinders had fallen into the road, and one of them had exploded and caught fire.

The fire was extinguished at 1:20am.

Both vehicles, however, were completely destroyed by the fire.

Also, an unidentified person’s burned body was found.

Photo by Shamshyan.com
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
