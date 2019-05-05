Unidentified person’s burned body found in Armenia’s Armavir

New details have been received from the tragic road accident that occurred Sunday, in Armavir Province of Armenia.
At 12am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a vehicle loaded with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders was on fire in Armavir Province, the Ministry of Emergency Situations news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Three fire and rescue squads as well as a provincial operative rescue team were dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that a truck loaded with CNG cylinders and a car had collided on the Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin)-Armavir motorway.
As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinders had fallen into the road, and one of them had exploded and caught fire.
The fire was extinguished at 1:20am.
Both vehicles, however, were completely destroyed by the fire.
Also, an unidentified person’s burned body was found.
