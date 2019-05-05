PM: Armenia is eager to see continued strengthening of Council of Europe’s exceptional role

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday issued a congratulatory message to Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland of the Council of Europe (CoE), on the latter’s 70th anniversary.
“Seventy years ago, the Council of Europe was established with the vision of overcoming the devastating effects of World War II, building a peaceful future and implementing the universal ideals, which became the first pan-European structure and one of the foundations of modern European architecture,” the message reads, in particular, the Information and Public Relations Department of the Government of the Republic of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “The Council of Europe, which today marks its seventieth anniversary, is a universal value system based on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, and an all-European legal framework for 840 million citizens.
“Eager to see the continued strengthening of Council of Europe’s exceptional role, Armenia stands ready to support the organization in its future reforms.
“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian people and myself, I wish the Council of Europe unshakable vitality to the benefit of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in the European continent, and for the sake of ‘Our rights, our freedoms and our Europe.”’