Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan will be transported to Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Military serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan, who was severely wounded Saturday at a military unit in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), will be transferred to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He also noted that Zoroglyan continues to be in severe condition.

On Saturday at around 4:05pm, Artsakh Defense Army contract serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound at a Defense Army military unit outpost, and from shots fired from Azerbaijan.

The serviceman was immediately taken to a military hospital, where his condition was assesses to be very severe.

According to the information which Armenian News-NEWS.am received, Zoroglyan was operated on and taken to the Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Military Hospital.

The serviceman was wounded in the head.

Aganik Zoroglyan had come from Russia last year to voluntarily serve in the army.