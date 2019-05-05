Barack Obama boulevard unveiled in Los Angeles

Former US President Barack Obama now has a second stretch of roadway named for him in Los Angeles, Fox News reported.
On Saturday, thousands gathered for the renaming of Rodeo Road to “President Barack Obama Boulevard.”
The former president, however, was not in attendance as onlookers celebrated his legacy at a spot where he held a presidential campaign rally in 2007, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Obama Boulevard intersects with “Presidents Row,” a collection of streets named after former US presidents George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson.