Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan was transported to Yerevan military hospital
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan, who was severely wounded Saturday at a military unit in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), has been transferred to the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the MOD, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, he noted that Zoroglyan continues to be in severe condition.

“It’s necessary to find out how the dynamics of the health condition of the military serviceman are, after which the further steps will be determined,” Hovhannisyan added.

As reported earlier, on Saturday at around 4:05pm, Artsakh Defense Army contract serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound at a Defense Army military unit outpost, and from shots fired from Azerbaijan.

The serviceman was immediately taken to a military hospital, where his condition was assesses to be very severe.

According to the information which Armenian News-NEWS.am received, Zoroglyan was operated on and taken to the Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Military Hospital.

The serviceman was wounded in the head.

Aganik Zoroglyan had come from Russia last year to voluntarily serve in the army.
