Gallup survey: Armenia is world’s angriest country

The Gallup 2019 Global Emotions Report results have been publicized.
According to this report within the framework of which the population of the more than 140 countries was surveyed in 2018, the angriest population in the world is from Armenia, with 45 percent of its people feeling angry.
Armenia, however, is neither at the top nor the bottom in the category of sadness.
Also, Armenia is not on “the most” list in terms of the responses to questions on emotions and feelings such as stress, anxiety, physical pain, pleasure, new discovery, laughter, smile, and respect.
Instead, Armenia placed third from the bottom in the survey on good recreation, as solely 45 percent of the respondents positively answered this question.
To note, however, Gallup International Association pointed to Armenia’s merits such as security and the high level of culture and daily life.