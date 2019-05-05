News
Ban on granting citizenship to polygamist foreigners is removed from Germany government bill
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The new German citizenship bill specified that polygamist foreigners will not be able to obtain citizenship. But now, that provision has been removed from the law, Die Welt reported.

Even though this provision was supported by the German Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Justice did not support this proposal.

In response to the respective criticism by the Ministry of Justice, they considered it “evident” that, under the German constitution, there can be no question of granting German citizenship to polygamist foreigners.

The Ministry of the Interior plans to include this prohibition, but in another bill.
