Israel airstrike kills Hamas field commander

During an airstrike, Israeli military killed a Hamas commander whom Tel Aviv had accused of transferring funds from Iran to armed factions in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.
The respective Israeli military statement said that Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudri, a Gaza resident born in 1985, was killed during a joint operation by the IDF and the country’s special services.
And according to Palestinian media, the Israeli rocket had hit the car which the said Hamas field commander was in.