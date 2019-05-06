Aeroflot issues list of passengers surviving burning plane’s hard landing at Moscow airport

Aeroflot airlines has posted on its website a list of 33 people who survived one of its passenger planes’ hard landing at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow. Five of these persons have been hospitalized.

“The list is not final,” the respective statement also reads. “Currently, information on the other passengers of the flight is being clarified.”

The Aeroflot plane conducting the Moscow-Murmansk flight had returned to Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday evening and made a hard landing 28 minutes after takeoff.

Due to bad weather conditions, pilots managed to land the aircraft in the second attempt.

But during landing, the plane’s chassis broke and its engines burst into flames.

According to the latest information from the Russian Investigative Committee, 41 people were killed in the incident.