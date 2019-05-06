Israeli military confirms armistice with Palestinians

The Israeli military announced that they are removing all restrictions imposed on the population of the south of the country due to Palestinian shelling, Haaretz reported.
The press release of the army press service actually confirms the reports of the TV channels of the Gaza Strip on the parties to the conflict to reach agreement on a ceasefire after nearly two days of exchanges of blows.
"The ceasefire understanding will begin Monday 4:30 A.M." a Palestinian official familiar with the agreement told Reuters.
According to the source, at 7:00 A.M., the Israeli army announced all restrictions for residents of the south were lifted, and the Education Ministry said schools will open as usual.
The shelling claimed the lives of four people from the Israeli side and about 25 from the Palestinian side, becoming the largest and bloodiest fight of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation since the 2014 summer campaign.
This week, Muslims are celebrating Ramadan, while Israelis are celebrating Independence Day - the 71st anniversary of the formation of their state.
According to the latest report, on Saturday morning they attacked 350 targets in the Gaza Strip, from which 690 rockets and mines were fired.