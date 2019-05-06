News
Trump: They have stolen 2 years of my Presidency that we will never be able to get back
Trump: They have stolen 2 years of my Presidency that we will never be able to get back
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Donald Trump retweeted on Sunday lawyer Jerry Falwell’s tweet to extend Trump’s presidential term for an additional two years due to the investigation of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

“After the best week ever for @realDonaldTrump - no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits @BarackObama did spy on his campaign, & the economy is soaring. I now support reparations-Trump should have 2 yrs added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup,” Jerry Falwell tweet.

Trump, in his turn, noted that they have stolen two years of his presidency.
