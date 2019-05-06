New details on Armenia’s Armavir tragedy: Another burnt body found inside car

New details have been ascertained from the tragic road accident in Armavir Province of Armenia.

Accordingly, on Sunday at 10:54am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the vehicles that had crashed on the Yerevan-Armavir motorway need to be removed, but, for security reasons, firefighters and rescuers were needed for assistance.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

And the burnt body of a person—who was born in 1991—was found in the car that was involved in this accident.

As reported earlier, at 12am Sunday, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a vehicle loaded with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders was on fire in Armavir Province.

It was found out that a truck loaded with CNG cylinders and a car had collided on the Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin)-Armavir motorway.

As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinders had fallen into the road, and one of them had exploded and caught fire.

The fire was extinguished at 1:20am.

Both vehicles, however, were completely destroyed by the fire.

Also, an unidentified person’s burnt body was found.

Truck loaded with compressed natural gas cylinders explodes in Armenia’s Armavir, 2 believed to be dead