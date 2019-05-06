News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
New details on Armenia’s Armavir tragedy: Another burnt body found inside car
New details on Armenia’s Armavir tragedy: Another burnt body found inside car
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

New details have been ascertained from the tragic road accident in Armavir Province of Armenia.

Accordingly, on Sunday at 10:54am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the vehicles that had crashed on the Yerevan-Armavir motorway need to be removed, but, for security reasons, firefighters and rescuers were needed for assistance.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

And the burnt body of a person—who was born in 1991—was found in the car that was involved in this accident.

As reported earlier, at 12am Sunday, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a vehicle loaded with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders was on fire in Armavir Province.

It was found out that a truck loaded with CNG cylinders and a car had collided on the Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin)-Armavir motorway.

As a result of the collision, the CNG cylinders had fallen into the road, and one of them had exploded and caught fire.

The fire was extinguished at 1:20am.

Both vehicles, however, were completely destroyed by the fire.

Also, an unidentified person’s burnt body was found.

Truck loaded with compressed natural gas cylinders explodes in Armenia’s Armavir, 2 believed to be dead
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Blast recorded in downtown Kyiv
The fire was extinguished by the guards of the shopping center…
 Armenia wrestler MP, father involved in downtown Yerevan brawl
World and European Greco-Roman wrestling champion Arsen Julfalakyan, and his father, head coach of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team, Levon Julfalakyan…
 All dead bodies found on board of burned airplane in Moscow
The bodies of 41 victims have been removed from the burned plane…
 Armenia Embassy in Russia: No Armenians on board burned airplane in Moscow
According to the embassy’s verified data…
 Person, 22, drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan
The body was found near a beach…
 Aeroflot issues list of passengers surviving burning plane’s hard landing at Moscow airport
The list, however, is not final…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos