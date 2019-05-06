All dead bodies found on board of burned airplane in Moscow

All dead bodies were found in board of burned airplane at Moscow International airport, TASS reported referring to emergency services.

According to the source, the bodies of 41 victims have been removed from the burned plane, most of them were taken to the morgue in Moscow for identification and examination.

As reported earlier, on Sunday evening, an accident occurred on board the aforesaid aircraft, and therefore it returned to Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, 28 minutes after departure from there.

Due to bad weather conditions, pilots managed to land the aircraft in the second attempt.

But during landing, the plane’s chassis broke and its engines burst into flames, and then the fire spread to the tail of this aircraft.

According to the latest information, there were 78 people on board, and 41 of them died.

A criminal case has been filed.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has instructed to set up a state commission to investigate this incident.