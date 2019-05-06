Cortizo wins presidential elections in Panama

The candidate of the center-left Revolutionary Democratic Party - the former Minister of Agriculture, businessman Laurentino Cortizo, according to preliminary data, won the presidential elections in the country, gaining 33.07% of the vote, DW reported.
According to the results of processing over 92% of the ballots, more than 617 thousand citizens of the country voted for Cortizo.
His rival, Romulo Roux from right-wing Democratic Change party, said that the results were too tight to concede defeat. Cortizo had 33% of the votes and Roux 31%. The results are "irreversible" the tribunal said.