News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Cortizo wins presidential elections in Panama
Cortizo wins presidential elections in Panama
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The candidate of the center-left Revolutionary Democratic Party - the former Minister of Agriculture, businessman Laurentino Cortizo, according to preliminary data, won the presidential elections in the country, gaining 33.07% of the vote, DW reported.

According to the results of processing over 92% of the ballots, more than 617 thousand citizens of the country voted for Cortizo.

His rival, Romulo Roux from right-wing Democratic Change party, said that the results were too tight to concede defeat. Cortizo had 33% of the votes and Roux 31%. The results are "irreversible" the tribunal said. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos