Joe Biden calls Trump ‘clown’

US presidential candidate Joe Biden called the US leader Donald Trump a “clown", Bloomberg reported.
“There are so many nicknames that I’m inclined to give this guy. We could just start with clown,” Biden told about three dozen supporters. “When he says these ridiculous things he says, I mean this, I put my hand up and say, ‘everybody knows who you are’ because they do know.”
However, according to him, he has an intention to keep discourse with Trump at a higher level.
“The only place he has any confidence is in the mud. The only thing he doesn’t know how to respond to is issues and specifics,” he added.