US urges Turkey to stop drilling off Cyprus coast

The US State Department called on Turkey not to conduct drilling operations in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, AFP reported.
"The United States is deeply concerned by Turkey's announced intentions to begin offshore drilling operations in an area claimed by the Republic of Cyprus as its Exclusive Economic Zone," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "This step is highly provocative and risks raising tensions in the region. We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations and encourage all parties to act with restraint."
On the shelf and in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus gas deposits have been found. Turkey believes that it has the right to natural resources in the region. Ankara sent a Fatih drilling vessel to the area, which is located in the Cyprus EEZ from 4 am Saturday.