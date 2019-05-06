US Air Force laser shoots down rocket

The US Air Force successfully tested a prototype laser weapon, Engadget reported.
On tests that took place on April 23 at the White Sands range in the state of New Mexico, the installation hit several air-launched missiles.
The development of laser weapons is engaged in the Lockheed Martin company.
The complex is expected to ensure the safety of US Air Force fighter jets and other aircraft, intercept air-to-air and ground-to-air missiles.
The military plan to adopt the system in the second half of the 2020s.