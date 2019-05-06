Armenian Tourism Federation President: Tour operators need to be licensed

Blast recorded in downtown Kyiv

Armenian minister on condemnation of Robert Kocharyan’s press conference

Armenia official: Domestic violence victims’ centralized registration system not established yet

Pashinyan: Armenia is fully committed to Council of Europe values

Netanyahu calls for continuation of campaign against Gaza militants

Justice Minister to US official: Armenia hustles toward materializing resource of legitimacy

Sri Lankan authorities return temporary social media ban

US to send aircraft carrier group to Central Command zone as signal to Iran

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan still in very severe condition

US Air Force laser shoots down rocket

Positive dynamics observed in condition of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan

Pyongyang expresses support for Caracas for protecting Venezuela sovereignty

PM’s Office: Armenia intends to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia

US urges Turkey to stop drilling off Cyprus coast

Armenia presidential residence gates to remain open longer for visitors

Global oil prices falling

Joe Biden calls Trump ‘clown’

Armenia wrestler MP, father involved in downtown Yerevan brawl

Month of Ramadan fasting for muslims in Southeast Asia begins

Cortizo wins presidential elections in Panama

All dead bodies found on board of burned airplane in Moscow

Judge to hear criminal case against Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials recuses self

Sky Team Airline Alliance partners with WCIT 2019 (PHOTOS)

Snap presidential elections and two referendums’ voting kick off in Lithuania

Israeli military confirms armistice with Palestinians

Trump: They have stolen 2 years of my Presidency that we will never be able to get back

Armenia Embassy in Russia: No Armenians on board burned airplane in Moscow

Person, 22, drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

New details on Armenia’s Armavir tragedy: Another burnt body found inside car

Aeroflot issues list of passengers surviving burning plane’s hard landing at Moscow airport

Passengers video record fire inside plane that made emergency landing in Moscow

Israel airstrike kills Hamas field commander

Greece presidential plane changes arrival airport in Crete

Thailand newly crowned king holds procession around Bangkok (PHOTOS)

Ban on granting citizenship to polygamist foreigners is removed from Germany government bill

Barack Obama boulevard unveiled in Los Angeles

Armenia FM to leave for Slovakia on working visit

Gallup survey: Armenia is world’s angriest country

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan was transported to Yerevan military hospital

Azerbaijan disgrace at PACE

North Macedonia holding presidential runoff vote

Turkey states it will never bow to US sanctions

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Crete (PHOTOS)

Media: UK defense secretary fired over statement on Theresa May diabetes

Venezuela military helicopter crashes, 7 dead

One of ISIS leaders is killed in Afghanistan

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan will be transported to Yerevan

Unidentified person’s burned body found in Armenia’s Armavir

Earthquake hits Karabakh

PM: Armenia is eager to see continued strengthening of Council of Europe’s exceptional role

Truck loaded with compressed natural gas cylinders explodes in Armenia’s Armavir, 2 believed to be dead

Azerbaijan agrees to extradite Russian national of Armenian descent

Soldier wounded in Karabakh is critical

Karabakh army soldier wounded

Yerevan hosts first meeting of UAE-Armenia intergovernmental commission

Trump: There is tremendous potential for great relationship with Russia

Armenian defense minister visits injured serviceman

Jeffrey Harrigian is new commander of NATO Air Command

PM: Funds allocated as investments were often nothing but “offshore processes”

Armenia president meets with WHO representative (PHOTO)

Pashinyan visits Ararat Group factory (PHOTO)

Artsakh: Azerbaijan is working out new scenarios

Armenian PM visits exhibition of local production

Armenia president congratulates his Polish counterpart

Azerbaijan fires over 3,000 shots last week

Artsakh president receives CBA chairman

Armenia-Georgia business forum planned for summer

Spayka director released from custody

PM: Over 90% of investors still want to coordinate their actions with government

Armenia PM to hold a big press conference on May 8

Pashinyan: Government's main task is to ensure that people's dreams can come true

Body of 26-year-old woman found in channel near Armenian village

Armenian PM attends investment forum in Ararat - LIVE

Pentagon plans to move F-35 work out of Turkey

Newspaper: 70-100 thousand Armenians working in Turkey may face deportation

Newspaper: Present and former Armenia presidents meet

His Holiness Karekin II to officiate Armenian church anniversary events in Heraklion

Armenia PM, wife participating in Yerevan Wine Days festival

Armenian political scientist on press freedom in Armenia

Trump says talk with Putin was productive

Putin, Trump have phone conversation

Multi Group Concern president: Any decision will favor our company

Armenia Ombudsman meets with future journalists on World Press Freedom Day

Former Armenian State Oversight Service head: Testifiers were probably pressured

Aztag Daily's editor-in-chief: Anti-Armenian demonstrations were held in Lebanon

Armenia PM: Armenia can serve as bridge for UAE businessmen towards EAEU

Armenian ambassador on Erdogan's statements during OSCE session

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 3.05.2019

Armenian ministers meet with 60 Armenian high-tech companies

Mnatsakanyan: It’s for Israel to decide whether they want to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenia Deputy PM receives UAE State Minister

Armenia FM: What is arms trade for Israel is a weapon of death for our people

9 candidates for Armenia Constitutional Court judge

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Army conducts military training

Armenian PM’s wife receives US ambassador

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenia PM: Velvet revolution was hinged on Christian values

Artsakh President signs law on pardon

Armenian minister concerned over level of investments