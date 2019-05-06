News
Sri Lankan authorities return temporary social media ban
Sri Lankan authorities return temporary social media ban
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Sri Lankan government has re-introduced a temporary ban on the use of a number of popular social networks and instant messengers amid the continuing difficult security situation in the country, News1st reported

According to the source, restrictions included the popular video hosting YouTube, the social network Facebook, and also such widely used instant messengers as Whatsapp and Viber. This data is confirmed by the netblocks.org, which tracks the activity of Internet users from various countries.

The source notes that the decision to re-block a number of Internet resources was made after the recent events in the city of Negombo as at the end of last week there were clashes between representatives of the Christian and Muslim religious communities, after which a curfew was imposed in the city until May 6. All this time, reinforced police patrols were on duty on the streets of Negombo.

Social networks and instant messengers were temporarily blocked in Sri Lanka on April 21 - shortly after a series of eight blasts swept across the country, according to the Ministry of Health, 250-260 people have died. ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
