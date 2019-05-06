Armenian MPs want to reimburse students' tuition fees through income tax

Our ultimate goal is to connect students to the university and the labor market. This is what head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts said during a joint press conference with MP Sisak Gabrielyan today, talking about her and MP Sisak Gabrielyan’s initiative to reimburse students’ tuition fees through income tax.
“Our goal is to do everything we can to make sure students use both their theoretical and practical knowledge. In this stage, our goal is to help students be able to work and study,” she stated.
Makunts said she is certain this initiative will help those employees who wish to have a second profession.
MP Sisak Gabrielyan informed that their meetings will end on May 15 and the bill will be submitted to the National Assembly in June.