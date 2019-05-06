PM’s Office: Armenia intends to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia

YEREVAN. – Vladimir Karapetian, spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia, was in Tbilisi at the invitation of his Georgian counterpart. The Armenian government’s press service informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On the first day of his visit, Karapetian met with director Malkhaz Mikeladze of the Department of Relations with Neighbouring Countries and Regions of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and spokesperson Vladimer Konstantinidi of the Georgian MFA.

Karapetian presented the ongoing processes in Armenia ever since the velvet and nonviolent revolution, foreign policy priorities, and continued radical reforms in the country. Also, he reaffirmed PM Nikol Pashinyan’s position that the fraternal relations with Georgia have a special place on the foreign policy agenda of Armenia, and the latter intends to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia.

On the second day of his visit to Tbilisi, Vladimir Karapetian met with Maia Tabagari, Head of Press Office of the Prime Minister of Georgia. The interlocutors discussed cooperation between the press services of the state agencies of the two countries.

Subsequently, the spokesperson of the PM of Armenia met with editors and analysts from leading Georgian media.

And at the end of his visit to Tbilisi, Vladimir Karapetian got together with representatives of the Georgian Armenian community.