Former Armenian general's attorney to appeal to ECHR

Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan left the preventive measure (custody) selected for former board chairman of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders, General Manvel Grigoryan unchanged by a crude violation. This is what Grigoryan’s attorney Levon Baghdasaryan said during a May 6 press conference.

According to him, the court didn’t ensure his client’s right to be heard and rendered a decision on preventive measure without listening to Manvel Grigoryan.

“Mnatsakan Martirosyan was rushing to leave the preventive measure unchanged as soon as possible in order to show that he is a judge who performs orders,” he said.

Levon Baghdasaryan said he and the other attorneys have used all the tools for defense in Armenian courts and will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in the manner prescribed by law.

Grigoryan’s attorneys also want to challenge the lawfulness of the court’s decision on leaving the custody preventive measure unchanged.