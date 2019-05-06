Positive dynamics observed in condition of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – A positive dynamics was observed in the health condition of Argishti Sepkhanyan who was wounded in Tavush Province on April 30, in the adversary’s shooting.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The wounded serviceman is getting treatment at the MOD Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

As reported earlier, Sepkhanyan had sustained a gunshot wound to his head on April 30, at the military positions of Barekamavan village of Tavush Province, and as a result of shots fired from Azerbaijan. He was helicoptered to Yerevan where he underwent a successful surgery.

