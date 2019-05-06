Armenian Tourism Federation President: Tour operators need to be licensed

Armenia’s tour operators need to be licensed since licensing can help significantly reduce potential risks. This is what President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan said during May 6 press conference.

According to him, tour operators’ licensing can help significantly improve the quality of service since travel agencies will care more about their reputation.

Apresyan highlighted the fact that, by law, tour operators need to provide tourists and vacationers with all the necessary information before concluding a contract on provision of services. He added that the contract must indicate the terms under which a contract between a client and tour operator is declared as invalid.

He stated that there have been cases when tour operators have breached the contract and cases when people seeming to be legally literate haven’t complained about the particular tour operator’s failure to fulfill the contract.