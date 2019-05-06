News
Armenia official: Domestic violence victims’ centralized registration system not established yet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – There is a problem in Armenia with the statistics of the victims of domestic violence because the centralized registration system is not established yet. The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Zaruhi Batoyan, on Monday stated this at the press conference to sum up the first 100 days of her tenure in this capacity.

In her words, this matter was discussed at the Cabinet of Ministers of the government.

“The centralized registration system will enable to carry out centralized registration and collect the [respective] information from various departments under our ministry” she added. “We will semi-annually publicize the data. We have statistics which partner organizations have provided us, but we can’t say that it’s final.”
