Armenian minister on condemnation of Robert Kocharyan’s press conference

Were you expecting me to condemn the fact that Robert Kocharyan’s press conference was a failure? This is what Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan stated during her May 6 press conference recapping the 100 days of her term of office, touching upon the question that she condemned the failure of the presentation of the book “My Body is Personal” at Bookinist Café on May 4, yet didn’t condemn the failure of the press conference of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.
“No, I don’t see a dual standard because we’re talking about the presentation of a book organized by an NGO. This isn’t about a press conference, and there was no restriction on freedom of expression. This is about the opportunity to act freely. Robert Kocharyan’s press conference was totally different,” she said.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on May 4, the Sexual Assault Crisis Center NGO had reported on its Facebook page that about 25 people had barged into Bookinist bookstore/café and impeded the presentation of the book “My Body is Personal”. According to the event organizers, the book raises awareness and is aimed at preventing violence against children, including sexual assault. Several men standing near the bookstore/café, including Vahagn Chakhalyan, threw eggs at the event organizers. Later, Zaruhi Batoyan condemned the incident on her Facebook page.