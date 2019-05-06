Justice Minister to US official: Armenia hustles toward materializing resource of legitimacy

YEREVAN. – Armenian Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan on Monday received a delegation led by Jorgan Andrews, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States.

Zeynalyan lauded the Armenian-American cooperation and noted that there is great potential for developing the collaboration, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In the minister’s words, Armenia hustles toward materializing the resource of legitimacy by way of turning it into tangible reforms, and any respective assistance from friendly countries will be useful for Armenia.

Andrews, for his part, expressed the US readiness to assist the Armenian government in achieving progress in priority domains.

The interlocutors touched upon the opportunities for the development of criminal justice programs and deepening of cooperation in the fight against corruption.