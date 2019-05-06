Netanyahu calls for continuation of campaign against Gaza militants

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the campaign against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip has not been completed and the Jewish state is preparing to continue it, RIA Novosti reported.

Last night, the parties stopped the nearly two-day exchange of blows that killed four Israelis and 25 Palestinians.

The campaign is not complete, it requires patience and prudence, the PM noted.

According to him, during the next round of armed confrontation Palestinian militants suffered heavy damage.

Palestinian fighters fired 690 rockets and mines in the south of Israel since Saturday morning. A total of 240 were intercepted by the missile defense system, and at least 35, according to police, fell within the boundaries of settlements.