Armenia attorney general, US official discuss new opportunities for cooperation

YEREVAN. – The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, on Monday received a delegation led by Jorgan Andrews, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the United States.

In particular, Davtyan expressed satisfaction with the US government assistance in criminal proceedings, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he lauded the cooperation between the two countries in mutual legal assistance.

Andrews, in turn, noted that the fight against corruption is a priority for the US government and they expect to continue the respective cooperation.

The interlocutors discussed new opportunities and avenues for cooperation in several crime-related domains, and the Armenian Prosecutor General presented his office’s initiatives in these domains.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, for his part, expressed readiness especially in expertise assistance, knowhow and information exchange, and cooperation in criminal justice.