Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday sent a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in connection with the fire that broke out at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow while a plane was making an emergency landing, and which claimed numerous lives.

“I extend my condolences and solidarity on behalf of the Armenian people and on my own behalf to the relatives and friends of the dead; I wish patience, strength, and vigor of the spirit,” the message reads, in particular. “Please convey the wishes of speedy recovery to all the victims of this tragedy.”