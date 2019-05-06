News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday sent a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in connection with the fire that broke out at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow while a plane was making an emergency landing, and which claimed numerous lives.

“I extend my condolences and solidarity on behalf of the Armenian people and on my own behalf to the relatives and friends of the dead; I wish patience, strength, and vigor of the spirit,” the message reads, in particular. “Please convey the wishes of speedy recovery to all the victims of this tragedy.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Malaysian authorities extradite ex-Goldman banker facing US graft charge
Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas said Malaysia agreed to hand him over…
Armenian MP on incident connected to Arsen Julfalakyan
Arsen Julfalakyan said the information was inaccurate and that he...
 Former Armenian general's attorney to appeal to ECHR
Grigoryan’s attorneys also want to challenge the lawfulness of...
 Blast recorded in downtown Kyiv
The fire was extinguished by the guards of the shopping center…
 Armenia wrestler MP, father involved in downtown Yerevan brawl
World and European Greco-Roman wrestling champion Arsen Julfalakyan, and his father, head coach of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team, Levon Julfalakyan…
 All dead bodies found on board of burned airplane in Moscow
The bodies of 41 victims have been removed from the burned plane…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos