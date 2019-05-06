Pashinyan: Armenia is fully committed to Council of Europe values

The Council of Europe, which marks its 70th anniversary, is a universal value system based on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“Armenia is fully committed to this values and stands ready to support the organization in its future reforms,” he tweeted.

“On behalf of the Armenian Government, the Armenian people and myself, I wish the Council of Europe unshakable resilience to the benefit of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in the European continent, and for the sake of “Our rights, our freedoms and our Europe”, he added.